Trump was advised that closing the criminal contempt case against Arpaio, who was convicted for ignoring a court order to stop detaining illegal migrants, would be inappropriate, said the Post, citing three unnamed sources with knowledge of the conversation.





The Republican leader decided to let the case go ahead, but said he would pardon Arpaio if necessary -- one source said Trump was "gung-ho" about the idea, the Post said.





The reported chat stands as evidence of the inability -- or unwillingness -- of the 71-year-old billionaire leader to maintain the traditional distance between the White House and the Justice Department on specific cases.





It also bears similarities to two situations that have dogged Trump for months.