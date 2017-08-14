PRESIDENT BANNON DOES NOT OBJECT:





Mr. Trump consulted a broad range of advisers before speaking on Saturday, most of whom told him to sharply criticize the white nationalist protesters.





At the center of the discussion was Mr. Bossert, who laid out the situation on the ground, including a description of provocations by both protesters and counterprotesters, according to a White House official.





Two hard-edge economic populists -- Stephen K. Bannon, the president's chief strategist, and Stephen Miller, a senior adviser -- spoke with Mr. Trump repeatedly on Saturday, the person said, although it was not clear if Mr. Bannon had offered him advice on his comments.





Mr. Trump listened attentively, according to another person familiar with the discussions, but repeatedly steered the conversation to the breakdown of "law and order," and the responsibility of local officials to stem the violence.



