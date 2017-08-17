PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

For the second consecutive year, New Hampshire ranks as the No. 1 state for families to live richer lives, finds a new study by personal finance website GOBankingRates. [...]





The rankings were determined by analyzing 12 key factors grouped into the following five categories:





Jobs and Income: Median household income and state unemployment rate.





Housing: Median home listing price and state property tax rate.





Lifestyle: State tax rate, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grade.





Healthcare: Average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance.





Safety: Annual Violent crime rates and property crime rates.