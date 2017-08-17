August 17, 2017

PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

NEW HAMPSHIRE #1 AGAIN FOR LIVING RICHER LIFE (Builder, 8/17/17)

For the second consecutive year, New Hampshire ranks as the No. 1 state for families to live richer lives, finds a new study by personal finance website GOBankingRates. [...]

 The rankings were determined by analyzing 12 key factors grouped into the following five categories:

Jobs and Income: Median household income and state unemployment rate.

Housing: Median home listing price and state property tax rate.

Lifestyle: State tax rate, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grade.

Healthcare: Average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance.

Safety: Annual Violent crime rates and property crime rates.

