August 17, 2017
PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:
NEW HAMPSHIRE #1 AGAIN FOR LIVING RICHER LIFE (Builder, 8/17/17)
For the second consecutive year, New Hampshire ranks as the No. 1 state for families to live richer lives, finds a new study by personal finance website GOBankingRates. [...]The rankings were determined by analyzing 12 key factors grouped into the following five categories:Jobs and Income: Median household income and state unemployment rate.Housing: Median home listing price and state property tax rate.Lifestyle: State tax rate, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grade.Healthcare: Average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance.Safety: Annual Violent crime rates and property crime rates.
