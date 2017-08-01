August 1, 2017
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Senate Democrats offer Republicans help on tax reform - with conditions (David Morgan 8/01/17, Reuters)
U.S. Senate Democrats offered to work with Republicans on a bipartisan tax reform package on Tuesday but only if it does not cut taxes for the wealthy, add to the federal deficit or allow Republicans to enact legislation on their own.The conditional offer may not attract immediate response from Republicans. But it adds to growing signs of interest in bipartisan cooperation since the collapse of Republican healthcare legislation in the Senate last week.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 1, 2017 7:29 AM