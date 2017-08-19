August 19, 2017
ONE WOMAN IS AN ISLAND:
Amid Trump backlash, his U.N. envoy says stand up, isolate hate (Reuters, 8/19/17)
"Those who march spewing hate are few, but loud. We must denounce them at every turn, and make them feel like they are on an island and isolate them the same way they wish to isolate others," wrote Haley, a member of Trump's cabinet, in the email sent Thursday to staff at the U.S. mission to the United Nations.
To her credit, Ms Haley has never even bothered pretending that Donald exists.
