OF COURSE THE NEWS IS NEGATIVE IF YOU SUPPORT HIM:

Among the questions Trump posed to his supporters: "Do you find the news to be generally negative/hateful?" and "Do you feel that you cannot publically admit that you support Trump?"





A poll last week from Quinnipiac University found that just 33 percent of voters overall approve of Trump's job performance, a new low. Notably, support among white voters without a college degree -- a key Trump demographic -- had fallen off as well.





Just 43 percent of that group approved of Trump's job performance while 50 percent disapproved, the Quinnipiac poll found. In June, 53 percent of white voters without a college degree approved of the president.





In last year's election against Democrat Hillary Clinton, 66 percent of whites with no college degree voted for Trump, according to exit polls.