August 17, 2017

OCCAM'S SHOWER:

Trump's 7 months of self-destruction (Mike Allen  Jim VandeHei, 8/17/17, Axios)

Trump started with a pretty clean slate but has methodically alienated:

*The public: Gallup has his approval at 34%, down from 46% just after the inauguration.
*Republican congressional leaders -- Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in particular.
*Every Democrat who could help him do a deal.
*The media.
*CEOs.
*World leaders.
*Europe.
*Muslims.
*Hispanics.
*African Americans.
*Military leaders.
*The intelligence community.
*His own staff.

And who's happy?

*Steve Bannon.
*Saudi Arabia.
*Breitbart.
*David Duke.

At some point you just have to accept the simplest explanation: the former are his foes; the latter his constituents.

