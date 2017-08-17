OCCAM'S SHOWER:

Trump started with a pretty clean slate but has methodically alienated:





*The public: Gallup has his approval at 34%, down from 46% just after the inauguration.

*Republican congressional leaders -- Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in particular.

*Every Democrat who could help him do a deal.

*The media.

*CEOs.

*World leaders.

*Europe.

*Muslims.

*Hispanics.

*African Americans.

*Military leaders.

*The intelligence community.

*His own staff.





And who's happy?





*Steve Bannon.

*Saudi Arabia.

*Breitbart.

*David Duke.