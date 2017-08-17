August 17, 2017
OCCAM'S SHOWER:
Trump's 7 months of self-destruction (Mike Allen Jim VandeHei, 8/17/17, Axios)
Trump started with a pretty clean slate but has methodically alienated:*The public: Gallup has his approval at 34%, down from 46% just after the inauguration.*Republican congressional leaders -- Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in particular.*Every Democrat who could help him do a deal.*The media.*CEOs.*World leaders.*Europe.*Muslims.*Hispanics.*African Americans.*Military leaders.*The intelligence community.*His own staff.And who's happy?*Steve Bannon.*Saudi Arabia.*Breitbart.*David Duke.
At some point you just have to accept the simplest explanation: the former are his foes; the latter his constituents.
