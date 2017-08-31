NOW BOOST TRADE:

Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal made with the world powers, according to a UN atomic watchdog report.





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday that Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium is used for peaceful purposes, and did not exceed the agreed limit of 300kg.





The report was the third since the January inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to "dismantle" the "disastrous" accord between Iran and six major powers curtailing Tehran's atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.