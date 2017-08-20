NOTHING LIKE IT IN THE WORLD:





New England's fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it's enough to make a maple leaf blush.





For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There's no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves -- largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars -- look healthy.





Translation: A pretty great season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up.





"It's the most optimistic forecast I've had in a couple of years," said Jim Salge, who tracks the region's annual autumn pageant for Yankee Magazine.





"The biggest thing that can go wrong with foliage is a really wet couple of weeks leading up," Salge cautioned. "We'll really need that typical fall weather in New England -- warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights -- to make it pop. But we've had a great setup."