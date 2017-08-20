August 20, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
STEVE BANNON READIES HIS REVENGE : The war on Jared Kushner is about to go nuclear. (GABRIEL SHERMAN, AUGUST 20, 2017, Vanity Fair)
Bannon's main targets are the West Wing's coterie of New York Democrat "globalists"--Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn--as well as the "hawks," comprised of National Security Adviser H.R McMaster and his deputy, Dina Powell. [...]
On Sunday, the website's lead story was based on a Daily Mail report that said Ivanka was behind Bannon's removal. "Trump's daughter Ivanka pushed out Bannon because of his 'far-right views' clashing with her Jewish faith," the article noted.
