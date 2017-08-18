NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In President Trump's instantly infamous Tuesday news conference at Trump Tower, he blasted critics of his slow, equivocating response to Saturday's deadly events in Charlottesville by furiously insisting that one reason for the delay in issuing a statement about the tragedy was that "you don't make statements that direct unless you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don't know the facts. And it's a very, very important process to me and it's an important statement. So I don't want to go quickly, and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement."





He's got a point: When someone is accused of a crime, or of inciting the kind of violence we saw last week in Charlottesville, we should gather the facts and carefully evaluate them before rushing to lay blame.





But here's the thing: I'm one of the Central Park Five. When we were falsely accused of sexual assault, Trump had no qualms about jumping to conclusions.