August 16, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump Lawyer Forwards Email Echoing Secessionist Rhetoric (MICHAEL S. SCHMIDT and MATT APUZZO, AUG. 16, 2017, NY Times)
President Trump's personal lawyer on Wednesday forwarded an email to conservative journalists, government officials and friends that echoed secessionist Civil War propaganda and declared that the group Black Lives Matter "has been totally infiltrated by terrorist groups."The email forwarded by John Dowd, who is leading the president's legal team, painted the Confederate general Robert E. Lee in glowing terms and equated the South's rebellion to that of the American Revolution against England.
