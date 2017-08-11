NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In the teeming cast of White House grotesques, the dead-eyed Miller - "He looks like the hitchhiker other hitchhikers stay away from," joked the late-night talk show host Seth Meyers - stands out as a paradoxical figure. Though he is Jewish and was born and raised in liberal Los Angeles County, Miller has the most extensive ties to the white nationalist movement of any White House adviser, Steve Bannon included.





It would not be an exaggeration to call Miller an extremist - and one whose extremism goes back to his teenage years. "He believes multiculturalism is a weakness, that when we celebrate our differences we are ignoring our 'American culture'," his former high school classmate Nick Silverman recalled on Facebook in February. "He didn't like someone from El Salvador celebrating their homeland, or someone from Vietnam bringing in food from their country of origin. He wanted everyone to celebrate one culture. One country."





Other former classmates told the US Spanish-language news network Univision that Miller "used to make fun of the children of Latino and Asian immigrants who did not speak English well". One student, Jason Islas, claims that Miller told him they could not be friends because of the former's "Latino heritage".





In a high school newspaper column written three months after 9/11 and entitled "A Time to Kill", Miller also mocked the idea of Islam as "peaceful" or "benign" and demanded a violent response to "millions of radical Muslims". Later, he worked with David Horowitz - dubbed an "anti-Muslim extremist" by the Southern Poverty Law Center - to organise "Islamofascism Awareness Week" on college campuses.





To recap: for more than a decade, Miller's biggest obsessions have been race and culture; Mexicans and Muslims. Who does that remind you of? The truth is that his boss - who has retweeted neo-Nazis and received the official endorsement of the Ku Klux Klan - has recruited a motley crew of far-right nativists to serve in his White House. Bannon, the chief strategist, has bragged about how he turned Breitbart News into "the platform for the alt-right". Sebastian Gorka, who serves as a "deputy assistant" to the president, is alleged to have once been a member of a far-right Hungarian group.





Miller is a former university pal of the white supremacist Richard Spencer, who has called for "peaceful ethnic cleansing". Spencer referred to himself as a "mentor" to Miller, telling the Daily Beast that he "spent a lot of time with him at Duke [University]... I hope I expanded his thinking."