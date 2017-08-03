NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

When TV news viewers saw Trump adviser Stephen Miller accuse Jim Acosta of harboring a "cosmopolitan bias" during Wednesday's news conference, they might have wondered whether he was accusing the CNN White House reporter of an excessive fondness for the cocktail made famous on "Sex and the City." It's a term that's seldom been heard in American political discourse. But to supporters of the Miller-Bannon worldview, it was a cause for celebration. Breitbart, where Steve Bannon reigned before becoming Trump's chief political strategist, trumpeted Miller's "evisceration" of Acosta and put the term in its headline. So did white nationalist Richard Spencer, who hailed Miller's dust-up with Acosta as "a triumph."





Why does it matter? Because it reflects a central premise of one key element of President Donald Trump's constituency--a premise with a dark past and an unsettling present. [...]





One reason why "cosmopolitan" is an unnerving term is that it was the key to an attempt by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to purge the culture of dissident voices. In a 1946 speech, he deplored works in which "the positive Soviet hero is derided and inferior before all things foreign and cosmopolitanism that we all fought against from the time of Lenin, characteristic of the political leftovers, is many times applauded." It was part of a yearslong campaigned aimed at writers, theater critics, scientists and others who were connected with "bourgeois Western influences." Not so incidentally, many of these "cosmopolitans" were Jewish, and official Soviet propaganda for a time devoted significant energy into "unmasking" the Jewish identities of writers who published under pseudonyms.





What makes this history relevant is that, all across Europe, nationalist political figures are still making the same kinds of arguments--usually but not always stripped of blatant anti-Semitism--to constrict the flow of ideas and the boundaries of free political expression.