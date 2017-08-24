NO ONE HATES JUST LIEBNIZ:

Following last week's developments in the ongoing saga over Obamacare's cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments, two things seem clear. First, President Trump won't stop making these payments to insurers, designed to reimburse them for providing reduced deductibles and copayments to low-income individuals. If Trump's administration continued to pay CSRs to insurers mere weeks after the Obamacare "repeal-and-replace" effort collapsed on the Senate floor, it should be fairly obvious that this president won't cut off the payments.

Second, notwithstanding the above, Trump won't stop threatening to halt these payments any time soon. Seeing himself as a negotiator, Trump won't cede any leverage by committing to make future payments, trying to keep insurance companies and Democrats in suspense and extract concessions from each. He has received no concessions from Democrats, and he likely has no intentions of ever stopping the payments, but will continue the yo-yo approach for as long as he thinks it effective--in other words, until the policy community fully sees it as the empty threat that it is.