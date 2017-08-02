NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

[A] 2011 presentation to the NSA and its foreign partners by Canada's signals intelligence agency, the Communications Security Establishment, undermines the notion of a foreign hacker so skilled that a victim would never know their identity. The document calls Russian hackers "morons" for routinely compromising the security of a "really well designed" system intended to cover their tracks; for example, the hackers logged into their personal social and email accounts through the same anonymizing system used to attack their targets, comparable to getting an anonymous burner phone for illicit use and then placing calls to your girlfriend, parents, and roommate.