August 21, 2017
NIGHT OF THE GENERALS:
Trump Settles on Afghan Strategy Expected to Raise Troop Levels (MICHAEL R. GORDON, ERIC SCHMITT and MAGGIE HABERMAN, AUG. 20, 2017, NY Times)
President Trump, who has been accused by lawmakers of dragging his feet on Afghanistan, has settled on a new strategy to carry on the nearly 16-year-old conflict there, administration officials said Sunday. The move, following a detailed review, is likely to open the door to the deployment of several thousand troops.
And so his over-reliance on military men subverts one of the few things he had right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 21, 2017 8:07 AM