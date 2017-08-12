NEEDING STITCHES:

The baseball had to be fake.





Earlier this week in Washington, Giancarlo Stanton pounced on a pitch from Nationals starter A.J. Cole, sending it way beyond the wall in left-center for his 38th home run, a career high. After the game, sitting in the top shelf of Stanton's locker was a scuffed-up ball that had the vitals written on it (date, opponent, pitcher) and was torn in two different places, such that there were gaping holes where the white leather meets the red seams. On the one hand, it seemed like an obvious clubhouse prank -- after all, the ball resembled something straight out of "The Natural." On the other hand, the way Stanton's been punishing pitches lately, it's entirely believable that he tore the cover off the ball.





If the first half of the 2017 season belonged to Aaron Judge, the second half belongs to Stanton. A 6-foot-6, 245-pound specimen who's so jacked that even his muscles have muscles, Stanton was Judge long before Judge was Judge: a supersized position player who looks as if he was genetically engineered in a petri dish for the sole purpose of being a tight end, but somehow got lost on his way to the gridiron. Instead of catching passes, Stanton catches pitches with the barrel of his bat, and obliterates them.