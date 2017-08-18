MOVING ON:

Democrats are already preparing for a possible 2020 presidential bid by Vice President Mike Pence, with a major group dedicating staff -- including on the ground in Indiana -- to dig up dirt on him, amid rumblings that Pence is positioning himself for a run.





American Bridge 21st Century -- a Democratic opposition super PAC and nonprofit funded by liberal mega-donors -- is leading the effort, which started earlier this summer and kicked into high gear following a New York Times story reporting on Pence's "shadow campaign."