August 18, 2017
MOVING ON:
Democrats Are Preparing To Run Against Mike Pence In 2020 (Tarini Parti, 8/17/17, BuzzFeed News)
Democrats are already preparing for a possible 2020 presidential bid by Vice President Mike Pence, with a major group dedicating staff -- including on the ground in Indiana -- to dig up dirt on him, amid rumblings that Pence is positioning himself for a run.American Bridge 21st Century -- a Democratic opposition super PAC and nonprofit funded by liberal mega-donors -- is leading the effort, which started earlier this summer and kicked into high gear following a New York Times story reporting on Pence's "shadow campaign."
