MOON BAR TRIVIA:





(2) It takes 24 hours for the Earth to rotate; how long does it take the moon?





(3) Features of the moon as we see it in the night sky have Latin names or names of famous scientists, but those on the dark side all had a common linguistic peculiarity--what was it?



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 21, 2017 5:39 PM

(1) Everyone knows Armstrong and Aldrin, but who was the first cosmonaut to walk on the moon?

Tweet @brothersjudd