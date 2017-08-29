MIKE WALLACE WOULD HAVE WATCHED:

So walk me through how you ended up protecting this guy. Who was he?





No idea who he was. The longer story is that there was the rally--I think one thing that people should know is that it was mostly a peaceful rally. It wasn't like anarchy and fighting and brawling everywhere. It was mostly a peaceful thing. Most of the protesters there were not what I would call antifa. They were a mixture of people. The antifa were definitely there, but I would say that they were maybe 20 percent of the crowd? But they were there, and they showed up in force.





So [far-right activist] Joey Gibson was doing his "Patriot Prayer" thing--he came through with like two other guys, and he was antagonizing the black bloc, and it really escalated. So they started chasing Joey and this guy. They ran across the street--I'm literally right next to Joey while all this is happening, so I know this to be true--they ran into the police, and the police kind of protected them. But this other guy--I'm not sure if he was with Joey. It looked like he was, but I'm not sure. He was running in kind of a different place, and he stumbled--or someone tripped him--and then four or five people surrounded him and began to kick and hit him with like a flagpole. And I was just filming it, but at some point I looked behind him and I saw a whole mass of people coming, and I just thought that they were going to kill him. And, you know, I didn't want anybody to die. So I just dropped my stuff and dove in and got on top of him. Originally I wasn't planning on getting on top of him; I just wanted to shield him.