August 14, 2017
MAYBE IT MAKES PERSEID SHOWER RINGS...:
THE PLAN TO PUT A 3-D PRINTER WITH ROBOT ARMS INTO ORBIT (mATT sIMON, 8/14/17, wIRED)
But a company called Made in Space is indifferent to space's indifference. In a first, it's showed that it can 3-D print in a thermal vacuum chamber, which simulates the nastiness of space. It's a milestone in the outfit's ambitious Archinaut program, which hopes to launch a 3-D printer with robot arms into orbit. You know, to build things like satellites and telescopes and stuff.
