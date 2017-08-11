LEARNING FROM IRAN'S MISTAKES:





Moqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq's Sadrist movement, underlined the importance to integrate government forces with the fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces under the leadership of the prime minister and the commander of the armed forces, pointing out that he refuses to have two armies in the country.





"The presence of the Popular Mobilization Forces outside the state is causing many problems," he said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat.





Sadr did not rule out allying with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and the head of the National Coalition Ammar al-Hakim in the upcoming elections, saying: "I have no objection to the alliance (with them), not as a person, but as the Sadrist movement, especially as we are about to form a bloc of independent technocrats to take Iraq to safety while providing services to citizens."