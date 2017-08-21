KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





What made Soleimani's speech unique was his inclusive position and his rejection of titles and labels to divide Iranians, particularly along religious lines. "Why do we constantly use labels such as 'unveiled' or 'poorly veiled' or 'Reformist' or 'Principlist'?" Soleimani asked. "Who will then remain after that? All children are not the same, but it is the father who can gather them around each other. The Friday prayer leaders must be able to attract the veiled, poorly veiled and the unveiled."





Soleimani has always steered clear of partisan quarrels, so his comments criticizing political labels are not surprising. However, what is noteworthy is his implicit admission that some younger Iranians do not attend Friday prayers. Furthermore, he placed responsibility on the clerical establishment for not being able to attract a wider and more diverse audience due to their obsessive focus on the veil.