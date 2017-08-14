JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT DONALD COULDN'T BE MORE VILE:

The chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. publicly resigned from a White House manufacturing council on Monday, declaring he felt "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."





The move by Kenneth Frazier, one of corporate America's leading African American executives, came after President Trump was criticized for not explicitly condemning white supremacists after violent clashes with counter-protestors turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.





Trump quickly lashed out at Frazier on Twitter.





"Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!" Trump wrote less than an hour after Merck posted Frazier's statement on Twitter.