JUST REFUSE TO ACCREDIT HIM:

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a hard-line critic of the U.S. who's blacklisted by the European Union over the Ukraine crisis as his new ambassador to Washington.





Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov will succeed Sergey Kislyak, the Russian envoy embroiled in controversy over contacts between the Kremlin and members of Donald Trump's campaign team in the 2016 presidential elections. Antonov also will be Russia's permanent observer at the Organization of American States, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.