JUST RACISM:

[T]he idea that Trump has any kind of agenda of "economic nationalism" to speak of is laughable. There are no trade or infrastructure plans (something progressives would actually like to see) in sight. The only real policies Trump has embraced that fit under what Bannon describes as "economic nationalism" are stepped-up deportations, slashing legal immigration and the thinly disguised Muslim ban. Indeed, it's telling that Bannon defends Trump's Charlottesville response by pointing to the alleged power of his alleged "economic nationalism" -- it validates suspicions that this was always intended largely as a fig leaf for xenophobia and racism.