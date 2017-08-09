August 9, 2017
JUST ANOTHER BITTER CLINGER:
Trump clings to control his Twitter account as John Kelly consolidates authority (Sarah Westwood, 8/09/17, Washington Examiner)
[A] handful of top advisers --including Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and chief strategist Steve Bannon -- were exempted from Kelly's reach by requiring Trump's permission to remove or reassign, a source close to the White House said.But while the president has offered Kelly a level of control Priebus never managed to obtain, Trump has resisted giving his new chief of staff veto power over the spontaneous and provocative tweets that often serve as a distraction for his administration.A series of news reports suggesting Kelly had sought oversight of Trump's Twitter account, including a report that claimed Kelly wanted to know in advance what the president planned to post, made their way to Trump's desk last week, a person familiar with the situation told the Washington Examiner.Trump "was pissed when he read Kelly wanted to control his Twitter feed," the person said.
