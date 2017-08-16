August 16, 2017
JE SUIS ANTI-NAZI:
UK's May: no equivalence between fascists and those who oppose them (Reuters, 8/16/17)
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she saw no equivalence between fascists and their opponents after U.S. President Donald Trump said protestors against a far-right rally were partially responsible for violence."I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views," May told reporters.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 16, 2017 7:34 AM