JAMES AND DONALD:





President Trump retweeted a meme of a train crashing into a human embodiment of CNN Tuesday morning, with the words "FAKE NEWS CAN'T STOP THE TRUMP TRAIN" above it.





His only regret is that he wasn't driving that Dodge Challenger...



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2017 11:03 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd