IT'S NOT A HOPEFUL SIGN...:

The American strategy in fighting Islamic State (ISIS) in Northern Iraq and Syria seems to be working. President Obama deserves some credit for this success, along with the US military and President Trump. Like Bush before him, though lacking in his predecessor's contrition, Obama did privately repent of his mistakes, which allowed this new strategy to emerge. Much like Obama taking credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden, Trump will reap the praise of Obama's strategic adjustments that brought about the retaking of the Iraqi city of Mosul, the crown jewel of ISIS's hoped-for Caliphate.





When Obama left office, the new strategy was well underway and succeeding. The American-led coalition, working in support of Iraqi ground forces, is now in the final battle for Raqqa, the declared capital of the Caliphate. In this campaign the US military may have found a winning formula for fighting and winning battles and wars in the Middle East. Unlike previous Iraq wars, where Americans did most of the heavy lifting, the new strategy puts the indigenous forces on the frontline with American Special Operations Forces (SOF) and airpower providing crucial support, guidance, and training. In the 2003 Iraq War, Americans pounded the Iraqi army into smithereens only to have those gains lost by incompetence and lack of planning, plus scandals that turned the population against them (remember Abu Ghraib?).





David Ignatius, foreign affairs columnist at the Washington Post, summed up this new strategy in a recent column. What, precisely, is it? He cites the work of the Rand Corporation's Linda Robinson, who spent a couple weeks in Iraq analyzing the strategy. She describes it this way:





[T]he most notable feature of the expanded U.S. SOF role in the Middle East has been its work alongside indigenous forces in Iraq and Syria. Conventional and coalition forces provide additional numbers of troops. What makes this campaign so unusual is that U.S. forces are not providing the muscle of the frontline combat troops. Instead, the campaign is conducted "by, with, and through" others, a Special Forces phrase that the CENTCOM commander, General Joseph Votel, has adopted to call attention to this new way of warfighting. If the counter-ISIS campaign succeeds in dislodging ISIS from Iraq and Syria, this approach is more likely to be considered for other, similar conflicts.