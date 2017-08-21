IT'S GOING TO BE MICHELE:





Democrats lack a deep bench for the 2018 and 2020 elections and "badly need" former President Barack Obama to return to public life, according to several Democratic strategists.





Brand Bannon is one strategist who has argued Obama needs to take a more prominent role in the Democratic Party, the Hill reported Monday.





"Democrats badly need Barack Obama," Bannonn said. "He offers such a vivid contrast to Trump in behavior and temperament."





"He always sounded reasonable and acted responsibly even if you disagreed with him," he said. "None of the potential Democratic presidential candidates have the visibility or credibility to be effective."