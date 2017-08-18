August 18, 2017
IT'S A PURITAN NATION:
God or the divine is referenced in every state constitution (ALEKSANDRA SANDSTROM, 8/17/17, Pew)
The U.S. Constitution never explicitly mentions God or the divine, but the same cannot be said of the nation's state constitutions. In fact, God or the divine is mentioned at least once in each of the 50 state constitutions and nearly 200 times overall, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.
And God is implicit in the Preamble : "Blessings of Liberty"
