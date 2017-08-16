IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

America is full of sinners--and most of them want to mend their ways.





Two-thirds of Americans (67%) say they are sinners, according to a new study from LifeWay Research. Most people aren't too happy about it--only 5 percent say they're fine with being sinners.





As America becomes more secular, the idea of sin still rings true, said Scott McConnell, executive director of the Nashville-based group. "Almost nobody wants to be a sinner."