IT'S A PROBLEM WITH A SHORT SHELF LIFE:

It almost never fails. When I'm asked to speak to Evangelical audiences about politics, I can predict the reaction to the speech based almost entirely on the age of the audience. If a Christian is older than me, he's often angry. If younger, usually grateful.





A recent interaction is typical. After being asked in a question-and-answer session about Trump's use of Twitter, I argued that Christians should be just as concerned about falsehoods and unpresidential behavior as they were during the Obama administration. The same people who launched extended diatribes about various Obama offenses against decorum (feet up on the Oval Office desk, a sloppy salute before entering Marine One) were laughing at Trump's gifs, memes, and insults. Deceptions and misconduct aren't cleansed by partisan affiliation. The blood of Jesus can wash away sins. A red political jersey cannot.





After the speech, I was speaking to a small group of younger Christians when an older man walked up, glared at me, and said, "You just wanted Hillary." (I did not.) Conversations like this have happened time and again. It's the answer to all critiques. Worried that Trump's team has lied about the extent of their contacts with Russia? "Hillary." Concerned about chaos in the West Wing? "Hillary." Alarmed at the failure of Obamacare repeal and the obvious lack of presidential leadership? "Hillary."





Oddly enough, this ongoing older-generation Hillary obsession makes me less pessimistic about the long-term future of Evangelical political engagement. When committed support for Trump is both generational and situational, there's less chance that we're looking at a permanent Evangelical shift towards "by any means necessary" political combat. There's a better chance that we're looking at the sad by-product of the worst presidential choice in living American memory.