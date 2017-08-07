IT'S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

When Democrats think about their party's problems on the political map, they tend to think of President Trump's ability to win the White House despite losing the popular vote and Republicans' potent efforts to gerrymander congressional districts. But their problems extend beyond the Electoral College and the House: The Senate hasn't had such a strong pro-GOP bias since the ratification of direct Senate elections in 1913.





Even if Democrats were to win every single 2018 House and Senate race for seats representing places that Hillary Clinton won or that Trump won by less than 3 percentage points -- a pretty good midterm by historical standards -- they could still fall short of the House majority and lose five Senate seats.