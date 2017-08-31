August 31, 2017

IT WAS A CREDIT CRUNCH, NOT A HOUSING BUBBLE:

U.S. house prices to keep rising on supply constraints: Reuters poll (Hari Kishan, 8/31/17, Reuters) 

U.S. house prices are forecast to rise by a cumulative 10 percent over this year and next, driven by a scarcity of new homes, low interest rates and steadily-increasing demand, a Reuters poll of property market analysts showed.

We're gonna need a lot more immigrants to build the stock we need.

