IT WAS A CREDIT CRUNCH, NOT A HOUSING BUBBLE:





U.S. house prices are forecast to rise by a cumulative 10 percent over this year and next, driven by a scarcity of new homes, low interest rates and steadily-increasing demand, a Reuters poll of property market analysts showed.





We're gonna need a lot more immigrants to build the stock we need.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2017 5:53 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd