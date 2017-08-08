August 8, 2017
ISRAEL VS DEMOCRACY:
Israel slammed over Al-Jazeera 'repressive clampdown' (Deutsche-Welle, 8/08/17)
On Sunday, Israeli Communications Minister Ayoob Kara announced the government's intention to shutter the Qatari-owned broadcaster's operations in Israel.Kara said he requested that the Government Press Office, responsible for press accreditation in Israel, revoke Al-Jazeera's operating license and withdraw credentials from journalists working for the channel. However, the move was met with condemnation..
