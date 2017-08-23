ISN'T THAT SUPPOSED TO BE THE IMPORTANT WORK?:





Establishment Jewish advocacy groups did not call on President Donald Trump to fire far-right firebrand Steve Bannon because leaders worried that it would hurt fundraising efforts, according to an internal email discussion obtained by the Forward.





In emails sent a few days after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, the head of an umbrella group for local Jewish community relations groups explained that his organization could not call for the firing of Bannon -- or controversial Trump advisers Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka -- because it could anger wealthy donors.





"I suspect that few of us could call for the dismissal of these presidential appointees without generating an unacceptable backlash that would make it harder for us to do other important work," wrote David Bernstein, president of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, an umbrella group for local Jewish community relations organizations.



