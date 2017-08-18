August 18, 2017
INSIDE THE BUBBLE:
Now you can see what Donald Trump sees every time he opens Twitter (Philip Bump August 17 , 2017, Washington Post)
Everyone follows a different group of people, and that colors the information they receive.To that end, we've created @trumps_feed, an account that checks whom Trump follows every five minutes and then retweets any new tweets from them over that period. The net result is a replication of what Trump would see on those occasions that he switches over from the Mentions tab.
that's just genius.
