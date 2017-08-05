August 5, 2017

There are two major advantages to spatchcocking a chicken that, for me, put this method head and shoulders above all others.





First of all, even cooking. For a spatchcocked chicken, you remove the backbone and open up the chicken so it lies it flat for cooking. This means that the breast meat and the thigh meat are on the same horizontal plane, so both cook at pretty much the same rate.





This means no more waiting around for the thighs to finish cooking while the chicken breasts dry out. Which means that the white meat and the dark meat lovers in your family will all be very happy.





Second, lots and lots of crispy skin. Since the vast majority of the skin is exposed and facing upward, you don't wind up with those flabby, sad areas on the undersides of the thighs and drumsticks. All crispy, all the time. [...]





1 Lay the chicken breast side down on a cutting surface. You should be looking down at the chicken's backbone.





2 Using kitchen shears, cut out the backbone. You can start from the top of the chicken or the bottom. Cut slightly to one side of the backbone, so that you're cutting through rib bones and not the backbone itself.





If it feels very difficult to cut through the bones, try repositioning your scissors slightly further away from the backbone.





Cut all the way up one side of the backbone and then all the way up the other. Remove the backbone and set it aside.





3 Use your hands to open up the bird slightly, then flip it breast side up. Now the breast of the chicken should be facing up. Fold the legs so they are facing inward and the majority of the meat is facing up.





4 Flatten the chicken: Use the palm of your hand and press down firmly over the breast bone.





The aim is to flatten the chicken so the breast meat and the thighs are at roughly the same level. You will likely hear some crunching (though it's ok if you don't). You can also pick up the chicken and use your hands if that feels more comfortable.





5 Tuck the wings under (optional): The tips of the tiny, thin wings tend to cook quickly and burn during cooking. Tuck them behind the body of the chicken to help slow down their cooking and keep the tips protected.





Roast or grill the chicken. If roasting, place the chicken in a roasting pan, rub it all over with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast at 450F for 35 to 45 minutes, until the chicken registers at least 165F in both the thighs and the breast.