August 12, 2017
HIS LIPS WERE MOVING, NO?:
The Friendliest Lawsuit Ever Filed Against the Justice Department (Benjamin Wittes, August 12, 2017, LawFare)
Yesterday, for the first time in my life, I filed a lawsuit. It may be the friendliest lawsuit ever filed against the Justice Department.I filed it because I believe President Trump lied before Congress about data kept by his Justice Department, and I want to find out whether I'm right.Back in February, speaking before a Joint Session of Congress, President Trump declared that: "according to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country."There's a lot of reason to believe this statement is a compound lie--both to believe that the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism-related crimes did not come here from elsewhere and to believe that the men and women of the Department of Justice did not provide any data suggesting otherwise.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2017 8:31 AM