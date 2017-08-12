HIS LIPS WERE MOVING, NO?:

Yesterday, for the first time in my life, I filed a lawsuit. It may be the friendliest lawsuit ever filed against the Justice Department.





I filed it because I believe President Trump lied before Congress about data kept by his Justice Department, and I want to find out whether I'm right.





Back in February, speaking before a Joint Session of Congress, President Trump declared that: "according to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country."





There's a lot of reason to believe this statement is a compound lie--both to believe that the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism-related crimes did not come here from elsewhere and to believe that the men and women of the Department of Justice did not provide any data suggesting otherwise.