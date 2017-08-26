August 26, 2017
HE'S NOT AMERICAN:
AJC slams 'shameful' Trump pardon for ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio (TIMES OF ISRAEL AND AFP August 26, 2017)
The American Jewish Committee on Saturday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to pardon controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio as "shameful." [...]"President Trump's pardon of Sheriff Arpaio is shameful," said AJC chief David Harris. "It undermines our judicial system and, ignoring the rule of law, endorses the egregious maltreatment and racial profiling of individuals in our country. Public humiliation of detainees was an Arpaio specialty."
