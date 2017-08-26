HE'S NOT AMERICAN:

The American Jewish Committee on Saturday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to pardon controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio as "shameful." [...]





"President Trump's pardon of Sheriff Arpaio is shameful," said AJC chief David Harris. "It undermines our judicial system and, ignoring the rule of law, endorses the egregious maltreatment and racial profiling of individuals in our country. Public humiliation of detainees was an Arpaio specialty."