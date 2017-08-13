HE'S NOT A REPUBLICAN::

But the president's initial response quickly appeared outdated when a Dodge Charger plowed into pedestrians, killing one woman, and injuring at least nine others.





Just over an hour later, during televised remarks about a bill signing that had already been on his daily schedule, Trump addressed the intensifying situation in Charlottesville, which had been steadily covered on cable news outlets throughout the day.





But he did not specifically address the vehicular attack. And he did not condemn the white nationalist and white supremacist groups that had arrived to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, a hero of the Confederacy -- and the president did not call out any of those groups by name. Instead, the president alluded to shared blame between protesters and counter-protesters for failing to maintain peace in Charlottesville.





"We condemn in the strongest most possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides," Trump said.





As the afternoon progressed, some members of his own party began to call out the president for his generic remarks and to criticize him for not calling the vehicular attack a terrorist attack -- like those that have occurred in recent years in European cities.





"Mr. President - we must call evil by its name," Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., tweeted, "These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism." Gardner's sentiments were echoed in tweets by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.