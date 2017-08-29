August 29, 2017
HE NEVER GETS TIRED OF LOSING IN COURT:
Feds Challenged On Travel Ban (Gene Johnson, 8/29/17, Associated Press)
A government lawyer faced tough questions on Monday from three federal appeals court judges over who should be allowed into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban. [...]The judges grilled Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan. Judge Ronald Gould asked "from what universe" the government got the idea that grandparents don't constitute a close family relationship.
