HE DOESN'T LIVE IN THE BUBBLE:

Almost one month after it was disclosed that former President Obama's National Security Adviser Susan Rice was unmasking members of President Trump's team and other Americans, Trump's own national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, sent an official letter giving her unfettered and continuing access to classified information and waiving her "need-to-know" requirement on anything she viewed or received during her tenure, Circa has confirmed.





The undated and unclassified letter from McMaster was sent in the mail to Rice's home during the last week of April. [...]





"Basically, this letter which was signed in the last week of April undercuts the president's assertion that Susan Rice's unmasking activity was inappropriate. [...]," said a senior West Wing official, who was shown the document by Circa and verified its authenticity.