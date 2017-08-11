August 11, 2017
HE DOES HAVE PREVIOUS:
President Likes Tweet About Trump Sex-Trafficking Conspiracy Theory (Margaret Hartmann, 8/11/17, New York)
While President Trump is fan of conspiracy theories, the idea floated by @AHamiltonSpirit is basically the opposite of Pizzagate. The accompanying thread suggests that Trump, Kim Jong-un, and Vladimir Putin are coordinating to distract from looming indictments for underage sex trafficking at Trump's former modeling agency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 11, 2017 9:02 AM