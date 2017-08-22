HATE IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:

According to the poll, just 21 percent of Arizona's residents want Trump to pardon Arpaio.





Just over half of Arizona's residents say they do not want Trump to pardon Arpaio, the poll found.





The rest of the state's residents, about 29 percent, say they aren't sure how they feel or don't know enough about the Arpaio's contempt of court case to make a decision.





Among Arizona residents who are 54 years old or younger, just 15 percent want Trump to pardon Arpaio.