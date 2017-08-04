GREATEST WAR EVER:

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Friday he was ready to launch an offensive against the Islamic State terror group on the Lebanon-Syria border, days after forcing Al-Qaeda's Syrian branch from the area.





In a televised speech broadcast on the Hezbollah terror group's Al-Manar television channel, Nasrallah also demanded news within days about the fate of nine Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by IS in 2014.





Nasrallah said "eliminating" IS from the mountainous area known as Jurud along the Lebanon-Syria border "is in the interests of both Lebanon and Syria."