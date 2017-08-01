August 1, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare (Susan Cornwell, 8/01/17, Reuters)
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday made the first move by a senior Republican to work with Democrats on repairing Obamacare after his party failed to repeal and replace the healthcare law, announcing work on bipartisan legislation to stabilize the individual health insurance market.Alexander, who chairs the Senate health committee, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to drop his threat to cut government subsidy payments to insurers that make Obamacare plans affordable and to allow the payments through September. The senator also said fellow lawmakers should fund those payments for one year.
Governors May Have a Bipartisan Fix for Obamacare (Kevin Lamarque, 8/01/17, Fiscal Times)
The apparent demise of the Republican drive to scrap the Affordable Care Act may open the door to bipartisan fixes to the law. If it does, some of the proposals being touted by a bipartisan group of governors may get a hearing on Capitol Hill.The seven Democrats and six Republican governors who crafted the proposals want federal money to stabilize the ACA's health insurance marketplaces, and greater power to manage them. They argue it should be easier for states to customize Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance for the poor, and they want new tools to curb fast-rising drug prices. And they insist that states should continue to regulate the health policies sold within their borders.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 1, 2017 5:45 PM